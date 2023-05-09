Tue. May 9th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    WAFA: Presidency condemns Israel’s escalation in aggression against the Palestinian people

    By

    May 9, 2023

    NNA – The Palestinian presidency today condemned Israelrsquo;s escalation in the aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

    quot;We condemn this dangerous Israeli escalation against our people, which targeted children, women, and homes in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including Jerusalem, the latest of which was the killing of 13 civilians, including women and children, in the Gaza Strip, and the injury of 13 people from bullets in Nablus, in addition tonbsp;the ongoing storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque,rdquo; said the official presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh.

    quot;We hold the Israeli government fully responsible for this dangerous escalation that drags the region into the square of violence, tension and instability,quot; he said.

    Abu Rudeineh warned the US administration against allowing Israel ldquo;to persist in its continuous crimes against the Palestinian people, especially as they affect children, women, and sanctities.rdquo;mdash;WAFA

