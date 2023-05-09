Tue. May 9th, 2023

    Lionel Messi’s move to Saudi Arabia is a ‘DONE DEAL’

    May 9, 2023

    NNA – Lionel Messi#39;s sensationalnbsp;big-money movenbsp;to Saudi Arabia from Paris Saint-Germain this summer is a #39;done deal#39;, according to reports in France.

    Veterannbsp;Messi, 35, widely seen as the world#39;s best footballer, will sign a massive contract worth pound;522million at Saudi side Al-Hilalnbsp;despite the reported concerns of his wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

    The move will see him reignite his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Hilal#39;s rivals Al-Nassr innbsp;the controversial Gulf state.nbsp;

    And according tonbsp;AFP, a Saudi source close to the negotiations confirmed on Tuesday morning that Messi will be playing in Saudi next season, labelling the transfer #39;huge#39;.

    The source, speaking anonymously, added the move is now a #39;done deal#39;.

