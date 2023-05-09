UN chief says peace talks in Ukraine conflict not possible right now

NNA – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he sees no immediate possibility of reaching a comprehensive ceasefire in the war in Ukraine as both sides are convinced they can win, according to an interview published by Spanish newspaper El Pais on Tuesday.

Guterres, who is in Spain to receive the Charles V European Award, told El Pais the UN was instead focusing on talks with both Russia and Ukraine to solve concrete problems such as extending the Black Sea grain deal that is set to expire on May 18.

quot;Unfortunately, I believe that at this stage, a peace negotiation is not possible. Both sides are convinced that they can win,quot; Guterres said.

quot;At the moment, I do not see any possibility of achieving immediately – we are not talking about the future – a comprehensive ceasefire, a peace negotiation,quot; he added.

Russian forcesnbsp;launched a new attacknbsp;on Ukraine on Tuesday as Russia celebrated the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945, with Ukraine#39;s air defences destroying 23 of 25 missiles fired, chiefly at the capital Kyiv, officials said.mdash;REUTERS

