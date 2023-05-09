Bou Saab from Ain El-Tineh hopes his initiative ends presidential deadlock in light of regional stability

NNA – Deputy House Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, on Tuesday said from Ain El-Tineh: quot;My initiative comprises of several stages. The first stage ends today, and the assessment takes place afterwards. The aim is to end stagnation on the presidential level, especially in light of regional stability.rdquo;

Bou Saab added, quot;Irsquo;ve sensed Speaker Berri#39;s adherence to his position, and after turning down dialogue initiatives, we are trying to find a way to bring political parties together.quot;

