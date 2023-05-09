Tue. May 9th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Bou Saab from Ain El-Tineh hopes his initiative ends presidential deadlock in light of regional stability

    By

    May 9, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Deputy House Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, on Tuesday said from Ain El-Tineh: quot;My initiative comprises of several stages. The first stage ends today, and the assessment takes place afterwards. The aim is to end stagnation on the presidential level, especially in light of regional stability.rdquo;

    Bou Saab added, quot;Irsquo;ve sensed Speaker Berri#39;s adherence to his position, and after turning down dialogue initiatives, we are trying to find a way to bring political parties together.quot;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==================R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    AFL: Jason Horne-Francis and Port Adelaide receive apology from Queensland brewery

    May 9, 2023
    News

    Federal Budget 2023: When Australians will get a pay rise that will beat inflation

    May 9, 2023
    News

    I left Miami for a remote village in Pakistan. I have no running hot water and limited electricity — but my quality of life here is infinitely better.

    May 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    AFL: Jason Horne-Francis and Port Adelaide receive apology from Queensland brewery

    May 9, 2023
    News

    Federal Budget 2023: When Australians will get a pay rise that will beat inflation

    May 9, 2023
    News

    I left Miami for a remote village in Pakistan. I have no running hot water and limited electricity — but my quality of life here is infinitely better.

    May 9, 2023
    News

    Putin accuses the West of creating Nazis while comparing the war in Ukraine to WW2, in what experts are calling a perversion of history

    May 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy