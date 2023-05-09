Mercenary Boss Mocks Russian Troops for ‘Hauling Ass’ From Bakhmut

Concord press service/Handout via Reuters

Russia’s shadow army boss interrupted Vladimir Putin’s Victory Day speech on Red Square to mock the Russian military and take aim at the “complete asshole” leading the war effort.

In a nearly half-hour-long video released through his press service, Yevgeny Prigozhin on Tuesday re-upped his “treason” allegations against military officials and declared them the “main enemy” of Russia rather than the Ukrainian military.

Around the same time Putin delivered a speech calling on the nation to be “proud” of Russian troops fighting in Ukraine, Prigozhin described humiliating scenes on the battlefield, as he admitted to Russian troops fleeing in droves and said the “state can’t protect its own country” from Ukrainian forces along the border.

Read more at The Daily Beast.