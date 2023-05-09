AFL: Jason Horne-Francis and Port Adelaide receive apology from Queensland brewery

Port Adelaide has threatened a Queensland brewery with legal action

Whitelabel Brewing made a beer that made fun of Jason Horne-Francis

Daily Mail Australia provides the latest international sports news

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Queensland brewery has withdrawn its bespoke Jason Horne-Francis branded beer after receiving a complaint from Port Adelaide.

Whitelabel Brewing has apologized to the young gun and the Power after the AFL club hinted at legal action if the special edition beer was not pulled.

The Queensland-based company planned to release a beer labeled ‘#Icebath Lager’ with a picture of Horne-Francis in a North Melbourne themed ice bath on the can.

The former No. 1 draft pick infamously refused to take an ice bath after Kangaroos’ Round 21 loss to Sydney and later returned to South Australia after a miserable debut campaign in the AFL.

Now, a Port Adelaide official has confirmed to Adelaide Now that Whitelabel Brewing has apologized to Horne-Francis and removed the club and beer from its website.

A Queensland brewery has apologized after being threatened with legal action over this beer

Jason Horne-Francis has been the target of jeering crowds since his return to South Australia

The Power was particularly offended by the issue of Horne-Francis’ constant berating by opposition fans, as well as the use of his image and the possible intellectual property implications.

According to ESPN, Power chief Matthew Richardson contacted Whitelabel and said “legal action is pending” after informing the AFL and AFLPA.

Whitelabel said in a statement: ‘Unfortunately, Whitelabel Brewing’s planned release of #Icebath Lager has caused confusion in Port, with the club threatening legal action against the beer company unless the product is removed.

“The company apologizes to Jason Horne-Francis and Port Adelaide if our idea of ​​mocking a bizarre situation caused any harm.”

Prior to Rory Lobb’s reunion with Fremantle for the Western Bulldogs, a group of Dockers fans had a beer labeled ‘Lobsters Tears’.

But the tall footy star had the last laugh after his new side won by 49 points in Perth before tasting the ale