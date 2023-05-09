Berri broaches developments with Bou Saab, discusses legislative affairs with MP Matar

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Tuesday met at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, with Deputy House Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, with whom he discussed the current general situation, political developments and legislative affairs.

Bou Saab briefed Speaker Berri on the atmosphere of the meetings he held with spiritual references, political leaders and parliamentary blocs.

On emerging, Bou Saab said: quot;My initiative comprises of several stages. The first stage ends today, and the assessment takes place afterwards. The aim is to end stagnation on the presidential level, especially in light of regional stability.rdquo;

Bou Saab added, quot;Irsquo;ve sensed Speaker Berri#39;s adherence to his position, and after turning down dialogue initiatives, we are trying to find a way to bring political parties together.quot;

Speaker Berri later received MP Ihab Matar, with whom he discussed political developments and an array of developmental and legislative affairs.

