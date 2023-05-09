‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ star quits cinema due to French #MeToo inertia

French actress Adèle Haenel, the star of Portrait of a burning ladyhas announced her retirement from the film world, saying the French industry’s complacency and indifference to the #MeToo movement is behind her decision.

In a letter published on media news site Telerama on Tuesday, Haenel wanted to use the public statement of her retirement from the film business as a way to denounce the “general complacency” within the French industry “toward sexual aggressors”.

Despite several high-profile examples of sexual abuse and misconduct within the French film industry, many of which came to light in the wake of the #MeToo movement, Haenel says those in power have chosen to ignore and exclude women who have come forward. to close. sound the alarm. “They join hands (for the protection) of the (Gerard) Depardieus, the (Roman) Polanskis, the (Dominique) Boutonnats,” she writes in her Telerama letter, which refers to three of the most prominent French film characters accused of abuse. “It bothers them that the victims are making too much noise. They preferred that we disappear and die in silence.”

Those in power within the industry have effectively “cancelled” the French #MeToo movement, Haenel writes. “You have the money, the power and all the glory (but) you don’t want me as a spectator. I cancel you from my world.

In 2020, Haenel stormed out of the 45th César Awards – the French Oscars – when Roman Polanski received the Best Director award for his new film An officer and a spy. The actor shouted “shame!” when she left, followed by her Portrait of a lady directed by Celine Sciamma.

The actress, who first attracted attention with her César-nominated performance in Sciamma’s 2007 feature film Water lilies, has been a public face of the French #MeToo movement. In 2020, she filed suit against French director Christophe Ruggia, whom she accuses of sexually assaulting her when she was 12 years old and cast in Ruggia’s film The Devils. Ruggia, who denies any wrongdoing, was formally charged but has yet to face trial.

Haenel has not appeared on screen since The portrait of a burning lady in a role that earned her seventh César nomination (she is a two-time winner) and landed her a contract with CAA in the US.

Instead, she has devoted her energies to political activism and can often be seen participating in public protests and demonstrations, most recently in nationwide mobilizations against planned pension reforms by the French government.