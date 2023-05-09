The VERY glamorous royal you might have missed at the Coronation!

While the world saw Prince Harry’s much-anticipated arrival at King Charles’s coronation this weekend, they may have missed the glamorous contestant sitting behind him.

But Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, granddaughter of Princess Margaret, made her own statement during the historic event, bringing a touch of pink to Westminster Abbey’s gray exterior.

The 20-year-old student shone in a bold pink outfit by Béatrice Ferrant, featuring a striking textured skirt and a voluminous jacket with an embellished neckline.

She also opted for a gorgeous pair of slingback net high heels adorned with bows to complete her outfit.

She completed her look with a pink Stephen Jones feather headband and delicate triangular gemstone earrings.

Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones was elegant in blush pink as she attended the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday

She shone in a daring Béatrice Ferrant skirt and jacket with a Stephen Jones feather headband

Margarita sat next to her brother, Charles, Viscount Linley, and her father, David, Earl of Snowdon, Princess Margaret’s eldest child.

Her cousin Samuel Chatto, 26, was also caught attending the abbey alongside his father, Daniel Chatto, and his mother, Lady Sarah Chatto – who had a close relationship with the late queen.

The young royal can often be seen at major royal events and sat behind Zara and Mike Tindall at the Queen’s funeral last September.

She is no stranger to appearing in the spotlight at such events and served as a bridesmaid at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011 when she was eight years old.

Ahead of her 21st birthday on May 14, a radiant Margarita appeared on the cover of Tatler in a striking couture gown with a billowing skirt and striking sleeves.

Her late grandfather was the famous portrait photographer Antony, Earl of Snowdon, who was married to Princess Margaret from 1960 to 1978.

Margarita’s father married Serena, Countess of Snowdon, in 1993, and the couple shared two children.

The young royal family was behind Prince Harry, whose presence at the coronation was much anticipated

Margarita, 20, was pictured alongside her brother Charles, Viscount Linley (back), her father, David, Earl of Snowdon (far right), his sister, Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto

Her chic outfit choice brought a touch of pink to the gray exterior of Westminster Abbey

She joined a large number of royals who rose as King Charles III walked through Westminster Abbey at his coronation

David and Serena announced they would be divorcing in 2020, with a spokesperson saying the couple were: ‘amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end’.

After completing preparatory school, Margarita began boarding school at St Mary’s Ascot but left for Tudor Hall to study A Levels in Photography, Art History and Jewelery Design.

She studied at Oxford Brookes and alternated photography and event management courses before moving to Paris where she lives with her two roommates and studies jewelry and photography.

In addition to her studies at the Haute École de Joaillerie, she spends time with her friends and can be seen in Parisian thrift stores.

She was pictured with her brother at the late Queen’s funeral in September last year

Lady Margarita (center) served as maid of honor to the Prince and Princess of Wales when she was eight years old

She said Tatler: ‘I love fashion. I’ve always been interested in it and I like to experiment with styles.’

Her stylish streak was on full display when Lady Margarita made a glamorous appearance at Tatler’s Little Black Book party in London last year.

Paying an eerie tribute to her grandmother, she appeared at cocktail bar The Windmill in Soho in a silver sequined mini dress and gorgeous white faux fur coat.

Michael Kors’ custom creation appears to be based on a garment worn by Princess Margaret at Captain Horatio Hornblower’s premiere in 1951, when she wore a long-sleeved V-neck dress embellished with pink sequins under a fur coat.

Her full name, Margarita Elizabeth Rose Alleyne Armstrong-Jones, is also a tribute to Princess Margaret and to the Queen Mother, although Margarita has not met either of them.