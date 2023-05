NNA – Acting Director General of General Security, Brigadier General Elias Baissari, on Tuesday received in his office, Swiss Ambassador to Lebanon, Marion Weichett.

Discussions during the meeting focused on the general situation and ways to enhance cooperation between the Embassy and the General Security.

Brigadier General Elias Baissari also met with US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, over the latest developments on the domestic arena.nbsp;

