Tue. May 9th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Ethnic clashes kill 16 in southern Sudan: State Media

    By

    May 9, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;Clashes between ethnic groups in southern Sudan have killed at least 16 people and wounded scores more, prompting a regional night-time curfew, state media reported Tuesday.

    Fighting broke out Sunday between the Hausa and Nuba ethnicnbsp;groups in Kosti, the capital of White Nile state which borders South Sudan, state-run SUNA news agency reported.

    The violence was seen as unrelated to major military clashes that have flared across Sudan since April 15 between forces loyal to two rival generals which have claimed at least 750 lives.

    Tensions have long simmered between the ethnic groups — centred on disputes over scare water and land resources between farmers and pastoralists — and have often flared into deadly violence.

    It was not immediately clear what triggered the latest clashes in White Nile, which SUNA said had quot;killed 16 people on both sides, wounded large numbers, and left some houses burntquot;. — AFP

    nbsp;

    ===================== L.Y

    By

