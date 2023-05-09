‘Time has come’ to start talks on Ukraine’s EU accession: Zelensky

NNA -nbsp;Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said the European Union should make a decision on formally opening talks on Ukraine#39;s assession into the bloc, after it officially gained candidate status last year.

quot;The time has come to remove the artificial political uncertainty in the relations between Ukraine and the EU. The time has come to take a positive decision on the opening of negotiations on Ukraine#39;s accession to the EU,quot; Zelensky said during a press conference in Kyiv with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen. — AFP

nbsp;

