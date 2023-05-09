Mom Who Wrote Children’s Book About Dealing With Grief Accused of Husband’s Murder

KUTV/YouTube

In March, Kouri Richins released an illustrated children’s book “designed to offer comfort and solace to young minds” as they deal with grief. She dedicated the work to her late husband, Eric, who she writes was an “amazing husband and a wonderful father.” On Monday, prosecutors said she killed him.

The 33-year-old mom, who had three kids with her husband, was arrested Monday and accused with poisoning him with a lethal dose of fentanyl at the family’s home in the town of Kamas, Utah, on March 4, 2022. Her book, Are You With Me?, was released a year later, according to its Amazon page.

Kouri Richins has been charged with aggravated murder as well as drug possession offenses. Prosecutors said in court documents that Eric was found at the foot of his bed when deputies arrived at their house. Kouri allegedly called 911 after she found Eric “cold to the touch” and said she had made him an alcoholic drink earlier in the evening.

