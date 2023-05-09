Frangieh discusses Syrian displacement crisis with UN’s Riza, broaches developments with Australian Ambassador

NNA – Marada Movement Leader, Sleiman Frangieh, received, at his Bnachei residence on Tuesday, UN Deputy Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Imran Riza, in the presence of Dr. Jean Boutros.

Discussions reportedly focused on the latest developments and the current situation in the country, especially the Syrian displacement crisis.

Frangieh later met with Australian Ambassador to Lebanon, Andrew Barnes, over the latest developments in Lebanon and the region, and the bilateral relations between the two countries.

================= L.Y