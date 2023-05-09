Tue. May 9th, 2023

    Taymour Jumblatt broaches political developments with Bou Saab

    May 9, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Head of the quot;Democratic Gatheringquot; parliamentary bloc, MP Taymour Jumblatt, on Tuesday welcomed in Clemenceau, Deputy House Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, in the presence of In the presence of MPs Wael Abou Faour, Hadi Aboul Hessen, and Faisal Al-Sayegh, as well MP Jumblattrsquo;s Advisor Hussam Harb.

    Discussions reportedly focused on the current situation and the latest political developments.

    Following the meeting, MP Abou Hessen said: ldquo;He added, quot;We support any step that contributes to breaking the presidential deadlock, and we are open to any proposal, as it is necessary to define the framework and content of dialogue with all partners in the country, which must precede the election process, as there is no alternative to dialogue, while adhering to the time limit.quot;

    Bou Saab, in turn, undelrined the importance of working to bring together the common denominators and building bridges between the various parties.nbsp;

