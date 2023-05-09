Tue. May 9th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikati receives Iraqi Minister of Labour and Social Affairs in presence of Caretaker Minister Bayram, meets World Bank Country Director, Nejmeh Club delegation

    By

    May 9, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday welcomed at the Grand Serail, Iraqi Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Ahmad Al-Asadi, with an accompanying delegation, in the presence of Caretaker Minister of Labor, Mostafa Bayram, and the Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires of the Iraqi Embassy in Lebanon, Amin Abdullah al-Nasrawi.

    On emerging, Caretaker Minister Bayram said that the visiting Iraqi Minister informed the Premier of Iraq#39;s position in support of Lebanon. Minister Bayram added: ldquo;Today, we are in the process of signing a memorandum of understanding at the Ministry of Labor aimed to protect employment in the two countries and strengthen the status of workers of both countries, in a way that benefits the two brotherly peoples.rdquo;

    For his part, Minister Al-Asadi relayed the Iraqi government and people#39;s wishesnbsp;for Lebanon to overcome its current crisis, emphasizing the Iraqi governmentrsquo;s continued support for Lebanon. ldquo;We are committed to continuing support for Lebanon,rdquo; Al-Asadi stressed.

    On the other hand, Premier Mikati met at the Grand Serail with the World Bank Country Director for the Middle East Department, Jean-Christophe Carret, in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister, Saade Al-Shami.

    During the meeting, they discussed the World Bank#39;s projects for Lebanon.

    Mikati later met with Acting Director General of General Security, Brigadier General Elias Baissari.

    The PM also received Al-Nejmeh Club President, Mazen Al-Zaani, who visited him with an accompanying delegation from the Club.

    nbsp;

    =============== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘Class of ’09’ review: Kate Mara and Brian Tyree Henry in an FX series that tries to transcend FBI dramatropes

    May 9, 2023
    News

    I put a camera on my suitcase to find out what REALLY happens to luggage before a flight

    May 9, 2023
    News

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is warning CEOs about the potentially “catastrophic” fallout from a US debt default

    May 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘Class of ’09’ review: Kate Mara and Brian Tyree Henry in an FX series that tries to transcend FBI dramatropes

    May 9, 2023
    News

    I put a camera on my suitcase to find out what REALLY happens to luggage before a flight

    May 9, 2023
    News

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is warning CEOs about the potentially “catastrophic” fallout from a US debt default

    May 9, 2023
    News

    Victoria’s Secret is bringing back its infamous fashion show as a movie, 4 years after canning it after criticism of its lack of diversity and inclusion

    May 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy