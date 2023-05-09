Mikati receives Iraqi Minister of Labour and Social Affairs in presence of Caretaker Minister Bayram, meets World Bank Country Director, Nejmeh Club delegation

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday welcomed at the Grand Serail, Iraqi Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Ahmad Al-Asadi, with an accompanying delegation, in the presence of Caretaker Minister of Labor, Mostafa Bayram, and the Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires of the Iraqi Embassy in Lebanon, Amin Abdullah al-Nasrawi.

On emerging, Caretaker Minister Bayram said that the visiting Iraqi Minister informed the Premier of Iraq#39;s position in support of Lebanon. Minister Bayram added: ldquo;Today, we are in the process of signing a memorandum of understanding at the Ministry of Labor aimed to protect employment in the two countries and strengthen the status of workers of both countries, in a way that benefits the two brotherly peoples.rdquo;

For his part, Minister Al-Asadi relayed the Iraqi government and people#39;s wishesnbsp;for Lebanon to overcome its current crisis, emphasizing the Iraqi governmentrsquo;s continued support for Lebanon. ldquo;We are committed to continuing support for Lebanon,rdquo; Al-Asadi stressed.

On the other hand, Premier Mikati met at the Grand Serail with the World Bank Country Director for the Middle East Department, Jean-Christophe Carret, in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister, Saade Al-Shami.

During the meeting, they discussed the World Bank#39;s projects for Lebanon.

Mikati later met with Acting Director General of General Security, Brigadier General Elias Baissari.

The PM also received Al-Nejmeh Club President, Mazen Al-Zaani, who visited him with an accompanying delegation from the Club.

