I put a camera on my suitcase to find out what REALLY happens to luggage before a flight

A frequent flyer has given the web a glimpse into what happens after you check your luggage through airport security.

Content creator Thomas Millerwho lives in the UK went viral after posting a video showing what happens to your suitcase during the baggage claim process.

In the video, which has been viewed more than 16.1 million times, Thomas places a camera on his bag before checking it in.

Under the clip “Time to find out what the airport is doing with my bag,” he shared footage of the bag’s journey.

Looking from the luggage’s point of view, viewers saw the suitcase go through a conveyor belt, spinning a few times along the way.

Then the bag quickly passes a crew member.

Finally, the suitcase is placed with the other suitcases, ready to be put on the plane and transported to the destination.

More than 100,000 bags pass through airports every day, and while many passengers simply drop off their bags without a second thought, Thomas has now lifted the lid on the baggage process.

Alternative airlines — a site that helps you book flights from anywhere in the world — confirmed the accuracy of Thomas’ footage by describing in detail what happens after you drop off your bag.

After checking in, your suitcase will be placed on a conveyor belt. Depending on the airport you depart from, it then goes to the sorting office, where ‘robots or staff’ will sort them into the correct aircraft.

During the journey your luggage is checked at a security check – similar to the process of having your hand luggage scanned by an X-ray machine – to determine if there are any suspicious items inside.

After passing through security, you will be transported to the aircraft, where airport agents will ensure that your luggage is placed on the correct aircraft.

After you land at your destination, your bag is taken off the plane and taken to a terminal and then to the “baggage reclaim conveyor belts,” where you can grab it, according to Alternative Airlines.

The video ends with Thomas’ bag being stacked on a cart along with other suitcases from the same flight

People on social media were shocked to get a sneak peek at the baggage process, but some said they were ‘expecting more’

One person said, “I don’t know what I expected, but I know I expected more.”

Another person added, “Finally some content we really need lol.”

“I knew what to expect, but I wanted more drama”

‘I say woe! in my head all the time,” another user joked.

Someone else wrote, “That was shocking and revealing!”

Another user said, “That was such a fun adventure.”

Some viewers wondered if it was illegal to put a camera on your bag and record the baggage process.

However, according to flyer talk. comare surveillance cameras to protect your own property not illegal in the US.