‘Class of ’09’ review: Kate Mara and Brian Tyree Henry in an FX series that tries to transcend FBI dramatropes

Ever since FX moved under the Disney umbrella in 2019, it’s been hard to find the programming at times; I’m a pro and I often get stymied when it comes to which FX shows actually air on FX and which ones are Hulu exclusives. But FX shows still felt like FX shows.

The new FX produced drama Class of ’09 is a mystery. One of those Hulu-only offerings, Class of ’09 certainly has the look and feel of an FX show, from the chunky, cinematic production values ​​to a cast led by FX veterans Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) and Kate Mara (A teacher) to its creation by writer Tom Rob Smith (The murder of Gianni Versace). But how does it feel? Well, it feels like a broadcast TV show from a decade ago – specifically like ABC’s Quanticoa drama largely remembered by devotees of Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Lacks the signature FX edge or hook. broadcast date: Wednesday, May 10 (Hulu)

Form: Brian Tyree Henry, Kate Mara, Brian J. Smith, Sepideh Moafi

Creator: Tom Robert Smith





Quantico, which ran for three seasons, used multiple timelines to introduce viewers to a new group of FBI interns and then, in the future, show that class reacting to a shocking attack that one of them might be blamed for. In the broadest sense, that’s the logline for Class of ’09 also. And while the series gets a small dose of relevance from its treatment of AI-powered, predictive law enforcement, even that feels like a decently executed remnant of an assortment of botched broadcasts rather than something creatively urgent.

In 2009 – “The Past” – we meet the new potential agents at Quantico, including Poet (Mara), Tayo (Henry), Hour (Sepideh Moafi), and Lennix (Brian J. Smith), as well as their instructors (Brooke Smith and Jon Jon Briones). In 2023 – “The Present” – we see the agents at work, including Tayo’s investigation of a separatist organization in Montana, Hour’s development of a powerful new database and a disturbing new assignment for Poet. In 2034 – “The Future” – Tayo has become the director of the FBI and it soon became clear that something very bad happened in “The Present”, leading to the proliferation of an AI system that has made people safer. But at what price?

It seems like a perfectly logical combination of narrative interests to Smith, who made intricate and emotionally effective use of reverse chronology in his American crime story season and built his career as a novelist on twisty spy thrillers. However, this feels like one of those instances where the awkwardness of the split storylines becomes a cover for the feeling that, due to the four episodes sent to critics, none of the three timelines would be interesting enough to hold interest. The directors of the series, starting with Joe Robert Cole and Sunu Gonera, provide momentum but struggle to make the individual pieces distinctive.

The “Past” segment is especially familiar, as we get to meet our main characters and watch them go through the most basic exploratory lessons. As they learn to evade driving, handle firearms, and participate in fitness exercises, we learn that they each have their own backstories, or backstories drawn from genre archetypes. The privileged Lennix sees this as a gateway to his political aspirations, while Hour, the daughter of Iranian immigrants, sees this as an opportunity to become part of a country that has too often treated her as an outsider. That doesn’t give Moafi much of a chance to play more than Ubiquitous Concern or Smith, only a very interesting actor if the material is good (see Sentence8), to be more than boringly handsome.

Perhaps because their motivations are less fully telegraphed, Tayo and Poet are the most enigmatic characters in the series and thus the most compelling. Watching Mara and especially Henry tackle specific, minor acting challenges — the subtle shifts in Henry’s physicality or Mara’s displays of empathy over the decades — is less about solving the mystery of the show and more about solving the mystery of what made them must have drawn to the project.

For most viewers, the hook will involve the use of AI, which is at least current and specific in some sense nothing about the political context of the show – non-ideological or a bug -. It may not be plausible for anyone to live in a world where Minority Report exists, would be shocked to hear that when you start arresting people for things an algorithm tells them to do, there is an erosion of freedom. But Class of ’09 explores this slippery slope with more nuance than most uncredited shows Suspect. The very bad that happens is portrayed in a shocking way, and there’s a thoughtful exploration of where the aspirations for a predictive policing system might start and where they might then drift.

Broadcast audiences have rejected many shows on similar territory. Maybe you remember Wisdom of the Crowd And APB and, yes, the TV version of Minority Report. Class of ’09 is definitely more considerate than two of them. You can see the conversation the series wants to have and how that conversation intersects with our now daily conversations about Chat GPT and the like. But those questions are often overshadowed rather than ameliorated by the shifting timelines and the threads of flashy future technology in the 2034 period. The show wants to use AI, but not go over it.

Jake McDorman, as an insecure intern named Murphy, and Raúl Castillo, as a human red herring named Amos, feature heavily in the first episode, then disappear for the next three. They will probably return, but who will remember? Smith and Briones are both solid enough attendees, adding character actor flavor to underwritten characters. At least Mark Pellegrino, as the leader of that hackneyed separatist organization, has a backdrop to chew on. Lots of people come in Class of ’09without there being nearly enough characters.

Henry and Mara provide convincing leads and, thanks to the occasional running time of less than 50 minutes, Class of ’09 will never be welcome again. But maybe that is also a problem. FX calls this a limited series, but halfway through an eight-episode journey, the show’s world seems limitless and the only limit is inspiration.