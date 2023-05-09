Handwritten Notes, ‘Killin It’ Hat Found in Texas Gunman’s Motel Room

Jeremy Lock/Reuters

Several disturbing items have been found in the motel room where the Texas gunman had been staying at the time of the outlet mall rampage that left eight people dead on Saturday.

A search warrant affidavit obtained by the local outlet WFAA shows that pictures and at least seven separate handwritten notes were found, though it is not yet clear if they shed any light on a motive for the massacre.

The suspected gunman, Mauricio Garcia, was shot dead by police on Saturday after indiscriminately firing an AR-15 style weapon at shoppers at Allen Premium Outlets. Federal investigators are said to be focusing on extremism as a factor in the mass shooting, with neo-Nazi and white supremacist content shared on a social media account that has been linked to the 33-year-old former security guard.

