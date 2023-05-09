Tue. May 9th, 2023

    News

    Over a million people have wishlisted Payday 3 on Steam

    By

    May 9, 2023 , , , ,
    Over a million people have wishlisted Payday 3 on Steam

    Since the official announcement of the Payday 3 game in June 2021, the game has received strong reactions and everyone is still waiting to see the game and even try it when it is officially available in the market. Although the Starbreez team only shared a few details about the game with us, these details were enough to ignite the players’ enthusiasm more and more and increase the requests for the game.

    Where Starbreeze Studio revealed at its new financial report Payday 3 has been wishlisted on Steam by more than a million players, which is a very large number that indicates how popular and expected the game is.

    The developer also confirmed that it will begin its promotional plans for the game this summer, revealing its official release date. Starbreeze also promised that Payday 3 will be supported even after its launch with regular updates and additional content at regular intervals.

    It is noteworthy that the game Payday 3, whenever it is released, it will be available to owners of home devices and PC.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Solving a Long-Standing Mystery About the Sun with the Help of 1,000 Undergraduates

    May 9, 2023
    News

    Witness: Pro-Ukrainians prevent the Russian ambassador from entering a Soviet memorial in Warsaw

    May 9, 2023
    News

    Mitch McConnell says Tucker Carlson’s following in the GOP is ‘disturbing’

    May 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Solving a Long-Standing Mystery About the Sun with the Help of 1,000 Undergraduates

    May 9, 2023
    News

    Witness: Pro-Ukrainians prevent the Russian ambassador from entering a Soviet memorial in Warsaw

    May 9, 2023
    News

    Mitch McConnell says Tucker Carlson’s following in the GOP is ‘disturbing’

    May 9, 2023
    News

    Russia’s Victory Day parade mocked for featuring only one tank

    May 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy