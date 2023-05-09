Tue. May 9th, 2023

    UNIFIL’s Tenanti: It is part of our job to ensure that there are no weapons or rockets in our area of operations in coordination with the Lebanese Armed Forces

    NNA -nbsp;In response to a question on the situation in southern and UNIFILrsquo;s activities, UNIFIL Spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said that ldquo;UNIFILrsquo;s mandate is to prevent hostile activities and to preserve stability in southern Lebanon.rdquo;

    ldquo;It is part of our job to ensure that there are no weapons or rockets in our area of operations, and that is done in coordination with the Lebanese Armed Force (LAF),rdquo; he noted.

    ldquo;In addition, we do have counter rocket operations, together with patrolling our area of operations, and these are regular activities. We are implementing our mandate and these activities are part of this implementation,rdquo; the UNIFIL Spokesperson concluded.nbsp;

