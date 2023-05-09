Jonathan Majors Lawyer Blames Racism as New Assault Details Emerge

MARIO ANZUONI

The Manhattan District Attorney on Tuesday revealed new details into the domestic dispute where actor Jonathan Majors allegedly pushed a woman into a car—as his lawyers hurl a new accusation.

Majors was arrested on March 25 after he allegedly “struck, shoved, kicked,” and otherwise harmed a woman during a dispute in New York. In the updated complaint, the woman states that the incident began at around 12:40 a.m. in downtown Manhattan when Majors allegedly pulled her “right middle finger causing bruising, swelling, and substantial pain.”

“I further observed [Majors] grab my right arm, place it behind my body, and use his hands to twist my right forearm and right middle finger, causing substantial pain to my right forearm and right middle finger,” the woman said, according to the complaint. “I further observed [Majors] strike me with his hand across my right ear causing substantial pain and a laceration behind my right ear.”

