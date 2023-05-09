Hannah Gadsby Takes on Dave Chappelle’s ‘Toxic Perspective’

JESS GLEESON/NETFLIX

Comedian Hannah Gadsby, whose latest special with Netflix, Something Special, is currently streaming on the platform, is no stranger to controversy or to beefing with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle, who called Gadsby unfunny in 2021 and whose fans have been ruthless towards Gadsby ever since.

In a new interview with Variety, Gadbsy commented on their feelings about Chappelle, who stoked outrage with his anti-trans comments in his Netflix special The Closer, also released in 2021. Gadsby has always been staunch in their advocacy for genderqueer performers and the rights of trans people.

In their latest special, Gadbsy does not mention Chappelle. “I didn’t think he said anything that I was interested in, and that’s what I would have to do in order to talk about Dave Chappelle—I would have to begin with Dave Chappelle, and I don’t want to,” Gadbsy explained to Variety.

Read more at The Daily Beast.