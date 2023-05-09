Kremlin Pilot’s Lost Corpse Washes Ashore on Russian ‘Victory Day’

EUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

The body of a Russian pilot shot down over the skies of Kyiv on the first day of Moscow’s full-scale invasion last year suddenly surfaced as Russia was celebrating Victory Day on Tuesday.

Ukrainian authorities say the remains of Roman Mankishev washed up on the shores of the Kyiv Reservoir in Vyshgorod, just north of the capital, and were discovered by workers at the hydroelectric power plant.

Andrii Nebytov, the head of the Kyiv region police, posted a photo of the remains on Telegram, along with the mocking caption: “Pilot Roma floated to the surface, probably to celebrate May 9th. He couldn’t just sit around at home. ‘The holiday is sacred!’ A good example for all Russians. Better to stay at home than become accomplices in war crimes.”

