Tue. May 9th, 2023

    News

    Kremlin Pilot’s Lost Corpse Washes Ashore on Russian ‘Victory Day’

    By

    May 9, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Kremlin Pilot’s Lost Corpse Washes Ashore on Russian ‘Victory Day’

    EUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

    The body of a Russian pilot shot down over the skies of Kyiv on the first day of Moscow’s full-scale invasion last year suddenly surfaced as Russia was celebrating Victory Day on Tuesday.

    Ukrainian authorities say the remains of Roman Mankishev washed up on the shores of the Kyiv Reservoir in Vyshgorod, just north of the capital, and were discovered by workers at the hydroelectric power plant.

    Andrii Nebytov, the head of the Kyiv region police, posted a photo of the remains on Telegram, along with the mocking caption: “Pilot Roma floated to the surface, probably to celebrate May 9th. He couldn’t just sit around at home. ‘The holiday is sacred!’ A good example for all Russians. Better to stay at home than become accomplices in war crimes.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Turkish opposition contender Ince threatens to split anti-Erdogan vote

    May 9, 2023
    News

    Japanese paying smile experts because they have forgotten how to after years of Covid masks

    May 9, 2023
    News

    Washington announces the disabling of electronic espionage software used by Russian intelligence for two decades

    May 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Turkish opposition contender Ince threatens to split anti-Erdogan vote

    May 9, 2023
    News

    Japanese paying smile experts because they have forgotten how to after years of Covid masks

    May 9, 2023
    News

    Washington announces the disabling of electronic espionage software used by Russian intelligence for two decades

    May 9, 2023
    News

    Even if Biden offers Republicans a short-term solution to raise the debt ceiling, McCarthy says he’ll reject it: ‘Let’s just get this done now’

    May 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy