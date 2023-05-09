Sia is getting married! Singer tied the knot with Dan Bernard at a romantic wedding in Portofino

Sia was previously married to Erik Anders Lang, whom she married in August 2014 at her home in Palm Springs

Sia has kept the romance with Bernard low key, it is unknown when the pair first started dating and she has only shared one photo of them together

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sia married her beau Dan Bernard in a romantic Portofino ceremony at Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana’s Villa Olivetta,

The singer, 47, was seen in a white lace wedding dress with a fishtail skirt and veil kissing her new husband in Italy in photos obtained by People.

In the villa, Sia’s boyfriend Kourtney Kardashian married her rocker husband Travis Barker last year.

Sia was previously married to Erik Anders Lang, whom she married in August 2014 at her Palm Springs home. The couple separated two years later.

Sia has kept the romance with Bernard low key, it is not known when the couple first started dating and she has only shared one photo of them together in October 2022.

I do: Sia married her beau Dan Bernard in a romantic Portofino ceremony at Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana’s Villa Olivetta (pictured last year)

In a statement, the former lovers said they have taken their time making their decision but are “committed to remaining friends.”

“After much searching and consideration, we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” the statement read.

“However, we are determined to remain friends.”

They finished the statement: “There will be no further comment.”

Sia and Erik got engaged in June 2014 and married two months later at the singer’s California home.

The pair were last photographed together at Spotify’s pre-Grammy party in February.

The singer – who is known for covering her face in dramatic wigs and headpieces – only confirmed their marriage eight months after they got married, and remained tight-lipped about their relationship for the duration of it.

Then congratulations on her new relationship status on Nova 96.9 last April, the blonde beauty replied with a simple “thank you.”

Despite being married for over 6 months at the time, Sia further revealed during the chat that Erik had only just visited Australia and met her parents for the first time.

First marriage: Sia was previously married to Erik Anders Lang, whom she married at her Palm Springs home in August 2014. The couple separated two years later (pictured 2015)

Icon: The Australian singer is known for covering her face in extravagant wigs on stage (pictured last month)

Vows: The villa is where Sia’s boyfriend Kourtney Kardashian married her rocker husband Travis Barker last year

She admitted during the interview with Fitzy and Wippa, “He met Mom. Yesterday he met dad for the first time. They actually fell in love with each other and that was great. It’s kind of cute.’

However, she explained that the pair found it difficult to do things together in public without being bombarded by adoring fans.

Kourtney and Travis’ lavish religious ceremony in Portofino, Italy – which was fully paid for by fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, with the wedding taking place on Domenico Dolce’s property and Domenico even designing Kourtney’s wedding dress herself and using helicopter drops to order parts for a huge piano.