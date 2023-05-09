‘I’VE BEEN SHOT!’ Bodycam Footage Shows Moments Officer Was Shot By Man At Jacksonville Hospital

Four newly released body cam videos shared by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office show the events that unfolded when an officer was shot outside Baptist Medical Center South in April. The incident began when an off-duty officer noticed a vehicle driving through the hospital parking lot suspiciously, JSO said. The officer attempted to stop the car, but Jeffrey Martin, who was identified as the shooter, kept driving.

