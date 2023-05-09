Jury Says Donald Trump Didn’t Rape E. Jean Carroll, But Liable for Battery

REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A New York jury delivered a split decision of sorts on Tuesday in the E. Jean Carroll rape lawsuit, declaring that Donald Trump did not rape Carroll, but that he did commit batter and would owe her $2 million for his actions and words.

Ending a two-week civil trial in federal court, a nine-panel jury of New Yorkers concluded that the real estate mogul did, in fact, violently attack magazine journalist E. Jean Carroll in 1996—pinning her against a wall while she stood inside the fitting room at a high-end Manhattan clothing store Bergdorf Goodman.

But they also couldn’t reach a liable conclusion on rape. While they determined that Trump caused damage to Carroll’s reputation when he resorted to chauvinist remarks and denied the attack ever happened, they offered him a victory of sorts by not branding him as a rapist.

