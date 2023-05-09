Tue. May 9th, 2023

    Russian Diplomat Forced Out of Event After Protesters Corner Him

    Twitter / Nexta

    Protesters surrounded and blocked Russia’s Ambassador to Poland, Sergei Andreev, as he arrived to lay flowers at a cemetery in Warsaw on Victory Day, in just the latest sign that tensions over Russia’s war in Ukraine are spilling over to Poland.

    The pro-Ukraine protesters asked that Andreev take off his St. George’s pin, a symbol of Russian aggression, according to RIA Novosti. Protesters shouted “Ruscists” at his detail, using a word meant to serve as a blend of Russians and fascists, according to The Washington Post.

    Euromaidan-Warszaw, a pro-Ukraine group, unveiled an art installation at the scene, complete with flags blocking the ambassador’s path, mockups of buildings that Russia has damaged in attacks against Ukraine, and crosses for Ukrainians Russia has killed during the invasion. In order to reach the memorial, he would have to trample the flags and symbolically walk over dead Ukrainians, protesters said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

