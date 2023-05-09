Party City is planning to close over 30 stores across the country — here’s the full list

Party City plans to close nearly two dozen stores.

Party City says it’s closing over 30 stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The retailer announced 22 store closures in February. It then added nine stores to the list in April and four more in May, its real estate advisor reports.

The pandemic hit Party City hard, and subsequent supply-chain challenges have hampered sales.

Party City plans to close over 30 stores in the US following its bankruptcy filing in January.

The party-supplies retailer said it planned to close 22 stores in February, according to documents filed in bankruptcy court in February.

In April, the retailer announced that it would close another nine stores in California, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Michigan. Four more stores – in California, Texas, and Massachusetts – have now joined the list, A&G Real Estate Partners, the real-estate advisor auctioning the stores, announced Tuesday.

Party City had already closed and vacated 28 stores in 13 states prior to filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on January 18, and it is now asking the court to release it from those leases, Retail Dive reported. The chain operated 823 retail locations, 770 of which were company-owned, according to court documents filed in January.

The retailer has struggled since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Sales lagged during lockdowns, and supply-chain disruptions in the years since have hampered inventory levels and helium has been in short supply, Reuters reported.

Here’s a list of the stores closing so far:

California

Downey: 7171 Firestone BlvdLodi: Southwest Plaza, 2350 West Kettleman LaneMarina: The Dunes on Monterey Bay, 125 Gen Stillwell Dr.Palmdale: Amargosa Commons, 39451 10th St. West

Georgia

Rome: 2702 Martha Berry Rd.Cartersville: Cartersville Crossing, 451 East Main St.

Iowa

Waterloo: Crossroads Commons Shopping Center, 1415 Flammang Dr.

Illinois

Bradley: Bradley Commons, 2060 N. State Rte. 50

Indiana

Noblesville: Stony Creek Marketplace, 17160 Mercantile Blvd.

Louisiana

Slidell: Stirling Slidell Shopping Center, 61119 Airport Rd.

Massachusetts

Saugus: Sherman Plaza, 1160 Broadway Space #1160C

Michigan

Holland: Felch Street Shopping Center, 3050 Beeline Rd., Ste. 20Fort Gratiot: 4047 24th Ave. Benton Harbor: Fairplain Plaza, 1040 Fairplain Dr. Jackson: Jackson Crossing, 1510 N. West Ave.

Missouri

St. Joseph: East Hills Shopping Center, 3702 Frederick Ave., Ste. L12 Belton: Belton Gateway, 541 East Markey Pkwy.Walker: Alpine Summit, 3175 Alpine Ave. NW

New Jersey

West Paterson: Mcbride Lenox Plaza Shopping Center, 1756 Route 46

New York

Bronx: Throggs Neck Shopping Center, 815 Hutchinson River PkwyBronx: Broadway Plaza, 171 W. 230th St. Buffalo: Boulevard Consumer Square, 4090 Maple Rd.Irondequoit: Culver Ridge Plaza, 2255 E. Ridge Rd. New York: 223 W. 34th St.New York: 301 W. 125th StStaten Island: The Boulevard, 2636 Hylan Blvd

Ohio

Lancaster: River Valley Plaza, 1320 River Valley Blvd.

Oklahoma

Lawton: Cache Road Square, 3801 NW Cache Rd., 19B Midwest City: Sooner Rose, 5825 SE 15th St.

Oregon

Corvallis: Circle 9 Shopping Center, 944 NW Circle Blvd.

Texas

Corpus Christi: Five Points Shopping Center, 4101 Hwy. 77, Ste. K2 Garland: 3065 N President George Bush HwySan Angelo: Sunset Shopping Center, 4141 Sunset Drive

West Virginia

Beckley: Raleigh Mall, 4283 Robert C. Byrd Dr.Martinsburg: Martinsburg Mall, 800 Foxcroft Ave.

Correction: February 20, 2023 — An earlier version of this story misidentified the state home to one of the announced Party City closings. Party City said it would auction off 12 stores in six states, not seven, including a location at 1510 N West Ave. in Jackson, Michigan, not Jackson, Mississippi.

