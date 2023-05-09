Trump impersonator says Donald stole his work and passed it off as his own

A leading Donald Trump impersonator claims the former president flipped the script and used his comedic material in real life.

Comedian John Di Domenico’s Trump character has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel, The View, Conan, Howard Stern — and even performed at Trump’s 55th birthday party.

In an exclusive conversation with DailyMail.com, Di Domenico gave examples of Trump allegedly stealing his best lines, including calling Covid ‘Kung Flu’, claiming courtroom staff ‘cried’ at his arraignment, joking that he would be sworn in as president at his request. book The Art of the Deal instead of the Bible, and that his March 2020 Covid test was “so negative it was almost positive.”

Di Domenico, 60, said Trump’s close friend and senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told him the ex-POTUS watches and even likes his sketches because “I’m the nice Trump impersonator.”

“I ask if he listens to my work and then repeats some of it?” the comic told DailyMail.com in an interview last month.

“I’m so happy to be in this man’s head and to be able to write the material in such a way that I can predict what he’s going to say.

“I’m kind of like the AI ​​(artificial intelligence) for Trump. I am the predictive text for Trump.”

Di Domenico, who has played his Trump persona since 2004, said he finally decided to speak out about the apparently lifted rules when he saw Trump on Tucker Carlson’s now-defunct Fox News show on April 12.

Trump told Carlson that courtroom staff wept and apologized at his April 5 arraignment in New York on 34 charges of falsifying business records.

“People who work there were crying, they were actually crying,” he told the recently fired anchor. “They said ‘I’m sorry.’ “… Tears streamed down.”

Six days earlier, Di Domenico had impersonated Trump on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show, saying guards “broken their eyes” at his arrest.

“Once again I was ahead of the curve,” Di Domenico told DailyMail.com. “But there are certain things I can’t take too much credit for, because there are certain things he’s going to say. And I just wrote that in and it was just perfect.’

The comedian cited several other moments where life imitated art, with the ex-commander-in-chief appearing to refer to comic book material Di Domenico had written beforehand.

Di Domenico says he’s ‘in’ Trump’s head when writing jokes and pointed out multiple times that Trump has passed off his jokes as his own

In 2017, while posing as Trump on a morning news show, Di Domenico said, “Instead of the Bible, I will be sworn in on Art of the Deal.” The following year, former White House staffer Omarosa Newman wrote in her memoir that Trump asked her in the days leading up to his inauguration, “Omarosa, what do you think of me being sworn in for The Art of the Deal?”

The following year, former White House staffer Omarosa Newman wrote in her memoir, Unhinged, that in the days leading up to his inauguration, Trump asked her, “Omarosa, what do you think about me being sworn in for The Art of the Deal?” ‘

Di Domenico says he coined the controversial term “Kung Flu” for Covid in a March 27, 2020 video. “We’re looking at legal remedies, we’re going to sue the Kung Flu,” he said.

Then Trump said at a campaign rally on June 20 of that year, “It’s a disease without a doubt, it has more names than any disease in history. I can name it, Kung Flu, I can name 19 different versions.’

On March 25, 2020, Di Domenico posted a video boasting that his coronavirus test came “perfectly negative… it was the biggest negative.”

“They said it was beautifully negative, they were very impressed. It was perfect. It was completely negative,” he said.

Then, in a May 2021 interview, before getting into his helicopter, Trump told reporters that he tested “positive to negative…perfect.”

“I tested positive to negative, right? I tested perfectly this morning,” said the then POTUS.

On November 7, 2020, the day after Trump lost the presidential election, Di Domenico posted a video playing the president and saying, “There will be rioting and looting like you’ve never seen before” — an eerie prediction of the 6 riots January .

Di Domenico spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com at the 2023 Cheer Choice Awards at The Palms Resort in Las Vegas on April 15. He was a presenter at the event, which honors creators who are making an impact on social media.

Di Domenico has become the most high-profile Trump impersonator in the past 19 years, regularly appearing on Howard Stern with X-rated skits

Emmy nominee Di Domenico has spent nearly 20 years doubling as Trump, appearing on dozens of TV shows at home and abroad such as Conan, Chelsea Handler, and Jimmy Kimmel.

During an appearance on Fox News, former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway revealed that The Apprentice star was a “huge” fan of his work.

Knowing that Trump is watching his work, Di Domenico wonders if the 2024 candidate was inspired by his comedy scripts, which have generated millions of views on YouTube.

“We all know he likes people talking about him. He likes people who impersonate him,” said Di Domenico.

“I was on Fox News and Kellyanne was there, and she specifically told me that he watches me and he likes me because I’m ‘the nice Trump.’ I made him warm and funny and I think he appreciates that.’

Laughing at his influence over Trump’s policies, he added, “Yeah, it worries me. I have to be very careful about what I want, what I write.

“In a way, it’s flattering that I was a little ahead of him in some things over the years, but I think he’s pretty much on his own when he comes up with his ideas.”

Di Domenico is not shocked that demand for his Trump impersonations remains huge despite his absence from power.

“The first time people would say, what if he doesn’t win? I said he’s not going anywhere. The man has always been here. He’s just this American archetype. And when he lost this time, people asked, “What are you going to do now?”

‘I keep doing the same. He’s not going anywhere. I think people need to realize that in the office, out of the office, businessman, whatever he’s doing, he has to come first because that’s who he is.

“So for me it doesn’t affect everything that happens that much. It just gives me more material, a different perspective and a kind of fresh look at it.’

Domenico said he needed security at many events after some physical attacks and threats from angry Trump supporters and irked Democrats

Di Domenico has become the most high-profile Trump impersonator in the past 19 years.

He regularly appears on Sirius XM’s Stern Show with X-rated skits about the politician’s campaign, his scandalous alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, his marriage to Melania, and his relationship with Joe Biden.

The Las Vegas-based artist, who writes scripts and shows around the character, has previously made headlines after dealing with angry Trump supporters and irate Democrats.

Domenico revealed that he needed security at many events after some physical attacks and threats.

While Domenico is silent about his earnings, top impersonators can earn up to $30,000 for MC-ing at a conference, $10,000 for making 45 minutes of prank entertainment at a dinner party, $1,500 for performing for an hour at a party, and anywhere from $125 and $125. $3,000 for a custom video or zoom view