How to watch the Google I/O 2023 keynote live

Happy developer conference season to you and yours. Google’s return to personal I/O should be exciting. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, TechCrunch will be present at the event and bring you the news as it becomes known. You can read our rundown of all leaks, rumors, and Google-approved previews ahead of the event.

But you are a busy person who does not have the free time to read a long article And watch a video keynote so here’s a short TL;DR:

AI: A lot of it. Google got off to a bit of a slow start with this generative AI madman sweeping the world. This is the chance for Sundar Pichai and co to prove that they are still ahead of the game, from Bard to integration with various services such as Maps, Gmail and Calendar.

Hardware: This will be a surprising hardware-focused event. Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 7A, Pixel Tablet and even the company’s first foldable, the Pixel Fold, which the company leaked Twitter last week.

Android 12: We’re getting our best look yet at the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system, which is expected to hit general release this summer.

Those are the biggies, but there are always a few surprises in store – these things have a habit of taking a bit longer.

The YouTube link above is the next best thing to join us. Heck, maybe it’s even better since you don’t have to slather on sunscreen. The keynote starts at 10 a.m. PT.