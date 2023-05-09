Tue. May 9th, 2023

    Look Fly and Pop Flyers On the Green This Summer With Allbirds’ New Sustainable “Golf Dasher” Shoes

    You can stop your search for a brand new pair of golf shoes this summer, whether they’re for you, your partner, or your parents, because Allbirds, one of the most beloved and best-selling shoe brands, is finally swinging their sustainable designs into the full green. After multiple requests from the brand’s loyal customers, Allbirds is giving golf lovers everywhere something more to talk about on the course—and this ground-chunking news isn’t something to just putz around about.

    Allbirds’ new Golf Dasher launch comes in two sleek natural white and black shades with the brand’s own ultra-cushioned SweetFoam® midsole made from sugarcane-derived green EVA, as well as ZQ Merino Wool, recycled polyester, and more. The outer tread features natural rubber that helps stabilize your footing while also reducing your carbon footprint.

