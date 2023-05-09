In 1991, the world was shocked to learn actor Michael J Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

He was only 29 years old and at the height of Hollywood fame, a year after the release of the blockbuster Back to the Future III. Documentary this week Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie will come true. It features interviews with Fox, his friends, family and experts.

Parkinson’s is a debilitating neurological disease characterized by motor symptoms including slow movements, body tremors, muscle stiffness, and impaired balance. Fox has already done it broken his arms, elbows, face and hand from multiple falls.

It is not genetic, has no specific test, and cannot be accurately diagnosed before motor symptoms appear. The cause is still unknownalthough Fox is one of those who think chemical exposure may play a central rolespeculating that “genetics load the gun and environment pulls the trigger”.

In research published today in ACS Central Sciencewe built an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can predict Parkinson’s disease with an accuracy of up to 96% and up to 15 years before a clinical diagnosis based on the analysis of chemicals in the blood.

While this AI tool showed promise for accurate early diagnosis, it also revealed chemicals strongly associated with correct prediction.

More often than ever

Parkinson’s is of the world fastest growing neurological disease of 38 Australians diagnosed every day.

The risk of developing Parkinson’s is high for people over 50 higher than many cancers including breast, colon, ovarian and pancreatic cancer.

Symptoms like depression, loss of smell and sleep problems may predate clinical movement or cognitive symptoms by decades.

However, the prevalence of such symptoms in many other medical conditions means that early signs of Parkinson’s disease can be overlooked and the condition mistreated, contributing to higher hospital admissions and ineffective treatment strategies.





Our research

At UNSW, we collaborated with experts from Boston University to build an AI tool that can analyze mass spectrometry datasets (a technology that detects chemicals) from blood samples.

For this study, we looked at Spanish European prospective research on cancer and nutrition (EPIC) study involving more than 41,000 participants. About 90 of them developed Parkinson’s within 15 years.

To train the AI ​​model, we used a subset of data consisting of a random selection of 39 participants who later developed Parkinson’s disease. They were paired with 39 control participants who did not. The AI ​​tool obtained blood data from participants, all of whom were healthy at the time of blood donation. This meant that the blood could give early signs of the disease.

Based on blood data from the EPIC study, the AI ​​tool was then used to run 100 “experiments” and we assessed the accuracy of 100 different models for predicting Parkinson’s.

Overall, AI could detect Parkinson’s disease with up to 96% accuracy. The AI ​​tool was also used to help us identify which chemicals or metabolites were likely associated with those who later developed the disease.





Main metabolites

Metabolites are chemicals produced or used as the body digests and breaks down things like food, drugs, and other substances from environmental exposure.

Our bodies can contain thousands of metabolites and their concentrations can vary significantly between healthy people and those affected by disease.

Our research identified a chemical, likely a triterpenoid, as an important metabolite that could prevent Parkinson’s disease. It was found that the amount of triterpenoid was lower in the blood of those who developed Parkinson’s compared to those who did not.

Triterpenoids are known neuroprotectants that can regulate oxidative stress – a leading factor involved in Parkinson’s disease – and prevent cell death in the brain. Many foods such as apples and tomatoes are rich sources of triterpenoids.

A synthetic chemical (a polyfluorinated alkyl substance) was also linked as something that could increase the risk of the disease. This chemical was found in higher amounts in those who later developed Parkinson’s.

More research using different methods and looking at larger populations is needed to further validate these results.



A high financial and personal burden

Every year in Australia, the average person with Parkinson’s spends more than €14,000 in out-of-pocket medical costs.

The burden of living with the disease can be excruciating.

Fox acknowledges that the disease can be a “nightmare” and a “living hell”, but he has also found that “with gratitude, optimism is sustainable”.

As researchers, we find hope in the potential use of AI technologies to improve patient quality of life and reduce healthcare costs by accurately detecting diseases early.

We are excited that the research community is trying our AI tool publicly available.

This research was conducted with Mr. Chonghua Xue and A/Prof Vijaya Kolachalama (Boston University).