Authorities announced on Tuesday that the gunman who killed eight people and injured seven others at a shopping mall in Allen,Texas had no previous criminal convictions but showed “neo-Nazi ideation.”

At a press conference, Hank Sibley, the regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, stated that investigators were still trying to determine a motive for the shooting on Saturday at the Allen Premium Outlets.

“To me, it looks like he targeted the location, not a specific group of people. He was very randomin the people he killed. It didn’t matter age, race of sex,” said Sibley.

Watch the press conference below.

Mauricio Garcia, who was 33 years old, conducted research on when the Allen mall was busiest and posted photos on social media in mid-April of a store near where he would eventually carry out his attack. The shooting ended when police killed him.

Garcia’s online activity revealed his interest in white supremacy and mass shootings, which he likened to a game. Garcia’s online posts also included images of large Nazi tattoos on his arm and torso, including a swastika and the SS lightning bolt.

Garcia also praised the transgender Nashville school shooter.

Garcia was discharged from the Army in 2008 due to mental health problems and was working as a security guard.

The investigation is ongoing.

Texas shooting victims

The post Posts Show Texas Mall Gunman Researched Attack For Weeks appeared first on Breaking911.