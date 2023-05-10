‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Has an Unexpectedly Touching Ending

Marvel Studios

James Gunn has announced Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which premiered in theaters last weekend, will be the last installment in his space trilogy. But does that mean it’s the end of the road for heroes like Star Lord, a.k.a. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), and the rest of the crew? Based on how Guardians 3 wraps up, many of our favorite heroes’ stories may not be over—but others could be.

Beyond the questions about the future of the Guardians, though, is one of the most touching scenes of character development we’ve ever seen from the MCU. Does it push the plot forward? No, maybe not. But it draws us closer to these characters in a way that cements them as icons for future MCU movies, even if those might not be more Guardians of the Galaxy films.

(Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, including the movie’s ending.)

