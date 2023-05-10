Wed. May 10th, 2023

    News

    ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Has an Unexpectedly Touching Ending

    By

    May 9, 2023 , , , ,
    ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Has an Unexpectedly Touching Ending

    Marvel Studios

    James Gunn has announced Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which premiered in theaters last weekend, will be the last installment in his space trilogy. But does that mean it’s the end of the road for heroes like Star Lord, a.k.a. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), and the rest of the crew? Based on how Guardians 3 wraps up, many of our favorite heroes’ stories may not be over—but others could be.

    Beyond the questions about the future of the Guardians, though, is one of the most touching scenes of character development we’ve ever seen from the MCU. Does it push the plot forward? No, maybe not. But it draws us closer to these characters in a way that cements them as icons for future MCU movies, even if those might not be more Guardians of the Galaxy films.

    (Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, including the movie’s ending.)

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Man Shot 14-Year-Old in Back of Head as She Was Playing Hide-and-Seek: Cops

    May 10, 2023
    News

    Damning moments from Trump’s rape trial include confusing E. Jean Carroll with Marla Maples

    May 10, 2023
    News

    All Raise’s interim CEO is now full-time

    May 10, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Man Shot 14-Year-Old in Back of Head as She Was Playing Hide-and-Seek: Cops

    May 10, 2023
    News

    Damning moments from Trump’s rape trial include confusing E. Jean Carroll with Marla Maples

    May 10, 2023
    News

    All Raise’s interim CEO is now full-time

    May 10, 2023
    News

    Two Seattle friends who never even tried ‘van life’ made $320,000 last year turning Sprinter vans into sleek mobile homes and renting them out to remote workers and families

    May 10, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy