Tucker Carlson says he will bring a “new version” of his Fox News show to Twitter

Looks like Tucker Carlson won’t be off the air for long.

In a video posted to his Twitter account with the line “we’re back,” Carlson said he will be bringing “a new version of the show we’ve been doing on Twitter for the past six and a half years.”

“We’ll also bring some other stuff that we’ll tell you about, but for now, we’re just thankful to be here,” Carlson added.

The announcement suggests in no uncertain terms that Elon Musk’s social platform will play host to Carlson’s program — or at least a version of it — even as he navigates an exit agreement with Fox News, which is being negotiated by attorney. Bryan Freedman.

While the details of Carlson’s contract are not public, anchors usually have so-called “pay or play” clauses in their contracts that allow them to be paid while keeping them away from competitors’ platforms. It is not immediately clear whether that clause applies in this case.

Fox News parted ways with Carlson just two weeks ago in a stunning move that took the media world by surprise. The specific reason Carlson was ousted remains unclear, with several theories including redacted text messages, pending lawsuits, and the vagaries of Rupert Murdoch being cited by observers.