Wed. May 10th, 2023

    News

    Trump’s Failed Rape Defense Was Straight Out of the 17th Century

    By

    May 10, 2023 , , , ,
    Trump’s Failed Rape Defense Was Straight Out of the 17th Century

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    What really was on trial in the E. Jean Carroll case was our attitudes towards sexual assault.

    A Manhattan jury took only three hours to find former President Donald Trump liable for the sexual abuse of the writer E. Jean Carroll that occurred almost 30 years ago, but the defense Trump mounted dated back far longer.

    Trump’s defense team chose to present no evidence in the case, but relied entirely on a cross-examination of Carroll that was a showcase of sexual assault victim tropes. Trump attorney Joe Tacopina applied long-discredited assumptions about how sexual assault victims must behave if they are to be believed.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

