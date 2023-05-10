Wed. May 10th, 2023

    E. Jean Carroll Says Win Against Trump Is for 'Every Woman' Who Was 'Not Believed'

    E. Jean Carroll Says Win Against Trump Is for 'Every Woman' Who Was 'Not Believed'

    While Donald Trump fumed in all-caps about being held liable on Tuesday for sexually abusing and defaming the journalist E. Jean Carroll, the response from Carroll’s camp was initially a bit more subdued.

    “We’re very happy,” Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s attorney, told reporters as she left the courthouse.

    In a statement released soon after, Carroll expanded on those initial sentiments, saying that the decision was “a victory not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed.”

