Two Seattle friends who never even tried ‘van life’ made $320,000 last year turning Sprinter vans into sleek mobile homes and renting them out to remote workers and families

A peek inside of a Noma Vans vehicle.

Carson Reid, 32, and Jeff Singer, 31, met working at Amazon and shared an interest in “van life.”

In 2020, they turned their first van into a rolling vacation home that they now rent for $350 a night.

Their company, Noma Vans, now has a fleet of six and has grown its earnings 433% since 2021.

Carson Reid, 32, and Jeff Singer, 31, met working as technical product managers at Amazon. As tiny homes and "van life" became popular topics in 2020, Reid and Singer decided to quit their jobs and try their hand at the trend.

A longtime real-estate investor, Reid decided the short-term rental market was too competitive in 2020 and turned his attention to camper vans.

Despite having no experience using or retrofitting vans as livable spaces, the pair bought their first Sprinter van in July 2020 for $36,000 to create a "luxury Airbnb" on wheels.

The pair estimate they spent about $30,000 and 500 hours of labor fixing up the first van.

Singer said his previous experience working on aircraft interiors at Boeing came in handy. It inspired ideas like foam padding on cabinet doors that keep them from rattling while the van moves.

The pair focused on simplifying the systems of poles, knobs, and labels so anyone — particularly folks like them with little experience— could operate the vehicle.

When they officially launched their brand Noma Vans in March 2021, they marketed themselves as specialists in remote-work getaways.

But they quickly learned to not over-promise on the availability of WiFi or prioritize high-end amenities like an outdoor shower. Instead, they decided to make their basic offerings impeccable.

"You can have all the greatest tech in the world, but if you don't have hot water and a nice towel, your customer is not going to rent with you again," Reid told Insider.

Noma Vans made $60,000 in its first rental season with one van. The pair used the cash to expand their fleet with four more vehicles in September 2021. In March 2022, they added a sixth van.

They initially rented their fleet via Outdoorsy, which Reid called the "Airbnb of camper vans." Highlighting their angle as a local business helped them win customers, Reid said.

Now Noma Vans rents its fleet on its direct booking website. Currently, the fleet is made up of three types of vans. The Lodge and Adventure van sleep two people and are available to rent for around $350 per day.

The Squad van can sleep four people and is available for $470 per day. Every van has a shower and kitchen, and enough water and power to go off grid for at least a week.

Reid and Singer have learned that the camper van rental market is extremely seasonal, especially in the Pacific Northwest. Around 90% of their yearly revenue is made in a six-month span.

User accessibility is key for Noma. Reid said about 95% of their customers have never been in an RV before and majority don't camp regularly.

Right now, the company is squarely focused on the Pacific Northwest. Renters regularly take the vans to sites like Mt. Rainier and Olympic National Park.

Some rent the vans and travel down to Los Angeles and San Diego. One renter drove to Texas for a Tesla launch.