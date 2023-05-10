All Raise’s interim CEO is now full-time

All increasePaige Hendrix Buckner, the interim CEO of ‘s, has now dropped the ‘interim,’ according to the nonprofit blog post.

Hendrix Buckner joined the organization, which supports female founders and funders, in early 2022 as chief of staff and acted as interim CEO in January following the resignation of former CEO Mandela SH Dixon. Before joining All Raise, Hendrix Buckner worked with Dixon at Founder Gym, an online training center for underrepresented founders.

As of January, the nonprofit had raised $11 million in funding and was running regional chapters in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, DC, and working on one in Miami.

Since he took over, Hendrix Buckner has been in charge Miami chapter at the end of January, “relaunched the VC Cohorts program for partner and capital level investors, expanded the VC Champions mentorship program, and expanded our first national Black and Latinx Media Mastery program,” All Raise said in the blog post.

In Hendrix Buckner’s own blog postshe wrote that All Raise has 24,000 people in her network and that she is “passionate about building community,” which Heidi Patel, a VC Cohorts volunteer, also mentioned in All Raise’s blog post, “We needed someone who can break down barriers, build bridges across deep divides and bring pure joy to the challenging work we do together. I’ve been in the trenches with Paige – she brings all that and more.

As colleague Natasha Mascaren noted in her January story, the nonprofit has goals like increasing the amount of seed money going to female founders from 11% to 23% by 2030, and doubling the percentage of female decision makers in US companies by 2030. 2028. .

Hendrix Buckner told TechCrunch that All Raise “isn’t just an organization, it’s a movement,” and that those were “ambitious goals for everyone in the ecosystem.” To ensure that the non-profit organization successfully advances and grows, All Raise operates in three segments:

Infrastructure – building strong internal and external foundations.

Community and Programming – Hendrix Buckner will be touring seven cities to visit all community members in all of its chapters and San Francisco, “to be clear on what our strategy will look like over the next several years.” There are also currently active programs for VC partners and clients, with a VC summit coming up in October.

Tell a story. All Raise is bringing back its newsletter and certain events, both in person and virtually. “We just launched our ‘Power Conversations’ with some incredible heavy hitters,” said Hendrix Buckner. “Lots and lots of great work in the coming months.”

In addition, All Raise is in the process of finalizing its Checkwriter researchand new data will emerge in a few months, Hendrix Buckner said.

Now that she’s permanently in the role, Hendrix Buckner said she and her team of 10 can “settle in and have some clarity about where we’re going.”

“We are really passionate about long-term, intergenerational change,” added Hendrix Buckner. “For us, that means we’re passionate about moving money, changing culture, and shifting power. I can also lean on what I think is my superpower in building and scaling communities. We will be able to support our community and get the work done because there is so much good to be done.”