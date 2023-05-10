The Biggest Problem With This Season of ‘Yellowjackets’

Paramount+

Yellowjackets remains a Showtime hit, and with some reason. Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson’s series has spun an engrossing mystery regarding the unappetizing survival tactics employed by (and supernatural forces preying upon) a 1990s female high school soccer team stranded in the middle of wintery nowhere, which has played out like a cross between Lost and Alive, the latter evoked by the girls’ notorious decision to resort to cannibalism to keep their bellies full.

When it focuses on the efforts of its pre-adult protagonists’ snowbound travails—especially in these last six episodes of Season 2, which has leaned into outright gruesomeness, all while teasing revelations about the “wilderness” spirits wreaking havoc on the girls’ psyches—it’s been an intriguing genre thriller with meat on its bones.

The same, alas, cannot be said for Yellowjackets’ present-day storylines, which are begetting carnage of an unintended sort. Absurdly conceived, poorly written, and altogether pointless, they’re time-fillers that have hopelessly unbalanced the show, suggesting in the process that the greatest mystery afoot here is why we should care about what became of these characters in their later years.

