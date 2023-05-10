Wed. May 10th, 2023

    Chris Pratt Compares Himself to Jesus Amid Religious Backlash

    There’s a long-running debate among pop culture devotees over which of the major Hollywood Chrises (Pine, Pratt, Hemsworth, or Evans) is superior. But Pratt, who notably pivoted from goofy Parks and Rec star to Marvel superhero/Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son-in-law, is almost certainly the most divisive, or at least the most vocally God-fearing.

    Pratt—who, you may remember, once said in an MTV Movie Awards acceptance speech that “God is real and God loves you”—addressed the backlash he’s gotten for his religious beliefs on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 red carpet last week.

    “That’s nothing new, you know?” Pratt told Page Six. “That’s the way it is—nothing new. Two thousand years ago, they hated him too,” he added, in reference to Jesus Christ.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

