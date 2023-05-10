Bride and Prejudice shock twist: dead star may still be alive

Do you know more? Email tips@dailymail.com

Bride and Prejudice Australia star Dannii Erskine, who had previously been reported deadmaybe still alive.

Erskine’s death was announced in early May by a person claiming to be her sister Dee, following a horrific car accident in North Melbourne that was reported to have occurred on April 28.

Erskine, known for starring in the controversial 2019 wedding series, was reportedly buffeted by another driver as she returned home from a shopping spree

Dee told the So dramatic podcast at the time when Dannii’s skull was crushed upon impact with her vehicle airbag, ultimately leading to her tragic death.

However, recent claims suggest that Erskine could still be alive, and a statement from Victoria Police raises further questions about the alleged car crash.

In an astonishing turn of events, former Bride and Prejudice Australia star Dannii Erskine (pictured) may still be alive, after it was reported she died in a car accident

Erskine’s alleged death was announced in early May by a person claiming to be her sister Dee, following a horrific car crash in North Melbourne on April 28. Pictured: Dannii and her Bride and Prejudice Australia fiancé Denton Ansley

This has been revealed by an anonymous source 7NEWS.com.au that Dannii is, in fact, still alive.

Victoria Police said they could not comment on individuals due to privacy laws, but confirmed no fatal or life-threatening collisions had been recorded in the North Melbourne area over the past month.

To compound the confusing situation, the Coroner’s Court of Victoria stated that they had no record of Dannii Erskine’s death.

Dannii’s family also shared this tribute on her Instagram page

In an interview with So Dramatic, Dannii’s ex-partner Denton Ansley recalled a similar incident from the previous year, where people received a mass message from Erskine’s account claiming she had died.

However, she later said that her account was hacked and she was alive.

Ansley also claimed friends had received a message with details of a funeral service on May 16 in Mornington Peninsula, VIC.

When they contacted the funeral company, they found that no funeral had been scheduled under Dannii’s name on that date.

Erskine’s Instagram account, which was deleted shortly after her alleged death, has been reactivated.

All posts related to her death have been deleted, but the “Rest in Peace” memorial photo remains the account’s profile picture.

Dannii took part in Seven’s Bride and Prejudice in 2019 with her then fiancé, a man named Denton.

