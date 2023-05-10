ESPN ‘in pole position to take on Pat McAfee’s daily show if he walks from $120m FanDuel deal’

Pat McAfee is reportedly already considering breaking his deal with FanDuel

McAfee has hinted that he is “up to something” and has been seen with Bob Iger

With rumors swirling about the future of the “Pat McAfee Show,” some reports indicate that ESPN could already be a front-runner to take on the show.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the “Worldwide Leader in Sports” is the prime candidate to win over McAfee if he chooses to cancel his current deal with sports betting company FanDuel.

McAfee’s show has become incredibly popular on YouTube and other platforms and has enabled the ex-NFL punter to work in the WWE and on the college football version of ESPN’s “College Gameday” show.

McAfee – who recently welcomed a new girl – is currently in the middle of a four-year, $120 million deal with FanDuel – but Marchand says a deal with ESPN could be in the order of eight figures a year.

This comes as ESPN is cutting 7,000 jobs amid a corporate restructuring.

McAfee was photographed with Bob Iger, the CEO of ESPN’s parent company Walt Disney Co.

McAfee has worked with ESPN in the past and became a panelist on ‘College Gameday’

But McAfee recently tweeted a photo of Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger. Walt Disney is the parent company of ESPN.

On Monday’s show, McAfee said he was “up to something” that would be announced within the next ten days.

That coincides with Disney’s “Upfront” events, a showcase of new programs and technologies the company plans to launch and could be a perfect time to unveil McAfee as a new face of the company.

Sources told the Post that executives at ESPN would only make a deal with McAfee if it can make money and makes sense on paper.

It is believed that McAfee would be used in other roles at the company outside of his show and College Gameday, but the exact details of that are not known.