    Missing Wisconsin Boy, 8, FOUND ALIVE In Remote Michigan Park

    According to a news release from the state police, an 8-year-old boy from Wisconsin who disappeared while camping with his family in Michigan was found safe after two days.

    Nante Niemi, a student in the Hurley School District in Wisconsin, went missing on Saturday afternoon when he went to gather firewood near the family campsite at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.

    Around 150 search and rescue personnel searched for the child within a 40-square-mile area of remote and hilly terrain. The boy was found by search party volunteers under a log approximately two miles from his campsite.

    He had taken shelter under the log, and covered himself with branches and leaves for warmth. He told police that he survived by eating clean snow for hydration.

    The post Missing Wisconsin Boy, 8, FOUND ALIVE In Remote Michigan Park appeared first on Breaking911.

