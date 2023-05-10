Wed. May 10th, 2023

    Remains of Tech CEO Found 18 Months After He Texted 911 and Vanished

    The remains of a tech founder who disappeared a year and a half ago were found in the courtyard of an abandoned property in Santa Monica, authorities in California said this week.

    Beau Mann, 39, was last seen outside a convenience store in Studio City on Nov. 30, 2021. From there, he climbed into an Uber and, less than 10 minutes later, texted 911, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The grassy lot where his body was found was roughly a mile away from where the Uber was supposed to have dropped him off.

    Investigators discovered the human remains on April 25, according to a Monday release from the Santa Monica Police Department, having been led to the property by a tipster. The body was positively identified as Mann’s by the Los Angeles County Coroner last Saturday.

