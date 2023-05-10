Wed. May 10th, 2023

    White House Goes on Offense Against GOP’s Biden Attack Dog

    White House Goes on Offense Against GOP’s Biden Attack Dog

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

    After months of watching House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) attack President Joe Biden for pretty much every outrage worthy of a Fox News segment, the White House isn’t holding back.

    In advance of a press conference focused on the Biden family’s “business schemes” that Comer is holding Wednesday morning, White House spokesman Ian Sams issued a lengthy and exclusive comment to The Daily Beast questioning Comer’s own credibility.

    “Congressman Comer has a history of playing fast and loose with the facts and spreading baseless innuendo while refusing to conduct his so-called ‘investigations’ with legitimacy,” said Sams, who is the White House press point person on GOP investigations.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

