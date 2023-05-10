Wild twist in the mystery of the ‘dead’ Bride and Prejudice star who may be alive

<!–

The disputed account of Bride and Prejudice star Dannii Erskine’s “death” last month is remarkably similar to a real-life incident that happened days earlier involving the parents of one of her co-stars, Jojo Ellias.

Ms. Ellias’s parents were in a serious car accident caused by a drunk driver who T-boned their vehicle on April 24 — just four days before Dannii supposedly “died” in nearly identical circumstances.

Dannii’s ‘death’ was announced on May 2 by a person claiming to be her sister Dee. She claimed that Dannii had died in hospital on April 28 after a horrific car crash in North Melbourne, which left her brain dead.

Dee claimed her sister was ‘towed’ by another ‘intoxicated’ driver when she returned home from a shopping trip – but this story has since been disputed by Victoria Police and the coroner, who say there have been no accidents or deaths of this kind reported.

The similarities between both incidents have led to speculation that Dannii’s ‘death’ was a hoax, inspired by what happened to Mrs Ellias’ relatives.

Ms. Ellias, who co-starred with Dannii in the third season of Bride and Prejudice, revealed in an Instagram post on Monday, her mother and father “were in a serious car accident two weeks ago” – April 24 – in which “she were T-boned by a drunk driver and suffered several serious injuries’.

“Mumma has five broken ribs (and) two broken toes, and Dad (has) a broken spine and vertebrae,” she added.

Ms Ellias’ post follows claims suggesting Dannii Erskine could still be alive, with a statement from Victoria Police raising questions about the alleged car accident.

This has been revealed by an anonymous source 7NEWS.com.au that Dannii is, in fact, still alive.

Victoria Police said they could not comment on individuals due to privacy laws, but confirmed no fatal or life-threatening collisions had been recorded in the North Melbourne area over the past month.

To compound the confusing situation, the Coroner’s Court of Victoria stated that they had no record of Dannii Erskine’s death.

The parents of fellow Bridge and Prejudice star Jojo Ellias were involved in a serious car accident caused by a drunk driver who T-boned their vehicle on April 24 — just four days before Dannii supposedly “died” in nearly identical circumstances. (Pictured: Jojo and her wife Jess)

In an interview with So Dramatic, Dannii’s ex-partner Denton Ansley recalled a similar incident from the previous year where people received a mass message from Erskine’s account claiming she had died.

However, she later said that her account was hacked and she was alive.

Mr Ansley also claimed that friends had done so received a message detailing a funeral service on May 16 on the Mornington Peninsula.

When they contacted the funeral company, they found that no funeral had been scheduled under Dannii’s name on that date.

Ms Erskine’s Instagram account, which was deleted shortly after her alleged death, has been reactivated.

All posts related to her death have been deleted, but the “Rest in Peace” memorial photo remains the account’s profile picture.

Dannii took part in Seven’s Bride and Prejudice in 2019 with her then fiancé, a man named Denton.