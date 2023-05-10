Would you wear this to date? Supercars’ James Courtney’s wife goes braless in revealing dress

The wife of supercar driver James Courtney attracted attention during a romantic couple’s weekend away

Tegan Courtney, 33, wowed in an $895 Christopher Esber black maxi dress that left little to the imagination.

The blonde bombshell showed off her ample cleavage and stomach in the dress featuring a plunging neckline, wire and very low cut neckline.

Tegan shared several photos of her outfit with her Instagram followers on Monday, showing off her best angles as she posed with her husband as they enjoyed a lavish dinner, posed near some elevators, and in a solo bathroom selfie.

“You are my favorite place to be. Had the most amazing weekend away with you,” the mother of one captioned her post.

Several fans gushed about her bold look in the comments section.

“Dress is 5000/100,” one follower wrote.

“Hot mumma,” added another.

James, 42, and Tegan welcomed their first child together in October, a baby boy named Kobe.

It follows that the newlyweds admit that even their closest friends had no idea that they were getting married in secret until they announced their nuptials on Instagram.

The pair revealed last year that they eloped from a Brisbane registry office in early September.

James, 42, and Tegan welcomed their first child together in October, a baby boy named Kobe. All pictured

They exchanged vows in front of only a handful of people, including Tegan’s mother, James’ parents, and his two children from his previous marriage.

“We kept it quiet for a while, but then it didn’t get that quiet, so I thought we’d better say something. It was just the two of us, kids Zara and Cadel, my parents, and Tegan’s mother,” James recalled News.com.au.

“You have to have witnesses there, so we thought our moms would be the witnesses and we wanted the kids there because they’re a big part of everything.”

The couple announced their nuptials on Instagram, explaining that the simple ceremony would be followed by a bigger celebration for their loved ones in the future.

The champion driver went public with Tegan in April 2021 and she has been a regular on his Instagram page ever since.

Prior to dating Tegan, James enjoyed a short-lived romance with Kyly Clarke, the ex-wife of retired Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke.

Kyly and James first met when they were kids before later reconnecting via social media when their respective marriages ended.

It is believed that they ended their romance in December 2020.