Wed. May 10th, 2023

    News

    The Texas Mall Shooter’s Radicalization Is No Surprise

    By

    May 10, 2023 , , ,
    The Texas Mall Shooter’s Radicalization Is No Surprise

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    On the evening of Jan. 29, 2017, a 27-year old opened fire in a mosque in Quebec City, killing six people and injuring 19. The shooter was apprehended rather than being killed, allowing a rare glimpse into the potential motivation for such a senseless and racially charged mass killing.

    After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he was going to allow more refugees in the country, fueled by a fear and hatred of Muslims poured on him by right-wing pundits like Tucker Carlson and ex-Klansman David Duke, the shooter took matters into his own hands and committed an unspeakable hate crime.

    Although he previously had a few traffic violations, he had no meaningful criminal record and wasn’t known to the police. But investigations revealed the shooter was a white nationalist who had been heavily radicalized online by multiple far-right figures. The commentator he most searched for was Ben Shapiro, a hugely popular right-wing podcaster who previously tweeted statements such as “Israelis like to build. Arabs like to bomb crap and live in open sewage.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Four killed in shooting by police officer at ancient synagogue in Tunisia

    May 10, 2023
    News

    Britney Spears’ planned tell-all ‘will discuss her brief fling with Colin Farrell from 2003’

    May 10, 2023
    News

    Horror as body of young boy is found inside a cave in New Zealand

    May 10, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Four killed in shooting by police officer at ancient synagogue in Tunisia

    May 10, 2023
    News

    Britney Spears’ planned tell-all ‘will discuss her brief fling with Colin Farrell from 2003’

    May 10, 2023
    News

    Horror as body of young boy is found inside a cave in New Zealand

    May 10, 2023
    News

    The Texas Mall Shooter’s Radicalization Is No Surprise

    May 10, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy